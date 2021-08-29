Louisiana evacuees wait out Hurricane Ida in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the winds and rains of Hurricane Ida continue to pick up in Louisiana and Mississippi many residents were able to evacuate. Two evacuees and their family who made it to Tyler before it was too late to leave.

“We’re coming from Houma, Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish, it was a mandatory evacuation, we had to get out of there ASAP,” said Ty’Rell Williams.

He and his family left Louisiana around 4 a.m. Saturday. Williams said it was about a six hour drive with two hours of traffic. They’re glad to have made it out because some of their family didn’t.

“A lot of our family members tried to get on the road late and got turned around so they had to go back to Houma. They’re just stuck,” Williams said.

“My sister was planning on staying in Houma but she left this morning around 8 in the morning. She told me that it was looking pretty bad so they changed their minds and left out to Lafayette,” Wendy said.

Williams and his family spent time Sunday getting some fresh air outside their hotel in Tyler and talking with those back home about the conditions.

“I just brought my everyday clothes, the important stuff,” Wendy said. “I brought my important items, things that I really need. Anything else, it can be replaced,” Williams said.

This is not their first time having to evacuate.

“We actually stayed at this hotel before in 2005 during Katrina so we’re pretty familiar with the area. But my thoughts were, Lord, just let this pass,” he said. “We put our faith in God, we trust in him. We live for today and not for tomorrow and we just keep going, keep our faith.”

Williams told us they plan to stay in Tyler until at least Tuesday and then see if they can get home.

