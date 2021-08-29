East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kennard ISD’s leadership chooses to extend COVID-18-related closure to Sept. 7

Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD(Kennard ISD)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the number of students and staff members who are currently sick with COVID-19, Kennard ISD’s leadership has decided to extend the district-wide closure until Sept. 7.

“Based on the number of students and staff members who are currently ill, showing symptoms for COVID-19, the district will remain closed until Tuesday, September 7, 2021.” a post on the Kennard ISD Facebook page stated. “The health and safety of staff and students are of the utmost importance as we are taking this very seriously. Please continue to keep our staff members, students, and families who are ill and recovering in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Facebook post stated the hoe is that the extended closure will allow infected individuals enough time to self-quarantine and recover.

All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until Sept. 7, the Facebook post stated.

“At this time, our existing calendar will not need to be adjusted for the time we are off, the Facebook post stated. “Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly but was made to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 specifically within Kennard ISD and our community.”

The Facebook post encouraged parents and guardians to stay informed by checking the school’s website and Facebook page on a regular basis.

“During this temporary closure, we encourage parents and guardians to monitor your child’s health and contact our office at (9036) 655-2161 if you have any questions, as some staff members will be available to answer your call.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Bautista, left, and Kamryn Wages, both of Tyler, were arrested for allegedly dragging a...
Tyler police: Woman dragged by car during shoe theft
An oil tanker appears to have struck a pickup truck.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tanker truck crashes into pickup truck at Hwy 271 at ENE Loop 323
A map showing community spread levels of COVID-19 in the counties covered by NET Health.
NET Health: ‘Large-scale, uncontrolled’ spread of COVID-19 happening across East Texas
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
Dr. Ed Dominguez
Dr. Ed says it’s time to go back to basics to combat Delta variant

Latest News

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Pictured is the entrance to the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin. (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook...
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo offering free admission to Hurricane Ida evacuees
West Sabine ISD's leadership has decided to cancel classes Monday because of ongoing power...
West Sabine ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to spread of COVID-19 among students, staff