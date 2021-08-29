Kennard ISD’s leadership chooses to extend COVID-18-related closure to Sept. 7

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the number of students and staff members who are currently sick with COVID-19, Kennard ISD’s leadership has decided to extend the district-wide closure until Sept. 7.

“Based on the number of students and staff members who are currently ill, showing symptoms for COVID-19, the district will remain closed until Tuesday, September 7, 2021.” a post on the Kennard ISD Facebook page stated. “The health and safety of staff and students are of the utmost importance as we are taking this very seriously. Please continue to keep our staff members, students, and families who are ill and recovering in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Facebook post stated the hoe is that the extended closure will allow infected individuals enough time to self-quarantine and recover.

All extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until Sept. 7, the Facebook post stated.

“At this time, our existing calendar will not need to be adjusted for the time we are off, the Facebook post stated. “Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly but was made to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 specifically within Kennard ISD and our community.”

The Facebook post encouraged parents and guardians to stay informed by checking the school’s website and Facebook page on a regular basis.

“During this temporary closure, we encourage parents and guardians to monitor your child’s health and contact our office at (9036) 655-2161 if you have any questions, as some staff members will be available to answer your call.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.