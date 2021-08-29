Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to the NHC, Ida officially made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph near Port Fourchon, Louisiana at 11:55 a.m. Sunday.

Over the next several hours, Ida will push north through southeastern Louisiana while steadily weakening and is set to drop to Category 2 hurricane strength by 7 p.m. this evening near New Orleans.

Ida will likely drop down to tropical storm strength by Monday morning as its center moves into southwestern Mississippi. This weakening trend will continue throughout the next couple of days as Ida turns more to the northeast, moving into the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday afternoon where it will pose a flash flood threat for the area.

In the meantime, Major Hurricane Ida will continue to inundate southeastern Louisiana with a life-threatening storm surge that could reach up to 12 to 16 feet in some places between Port Fourchon and the mouth of the Mississippi River, as well as flooding rains which could top more than a foot. As is usual with the eastern flank of landfalling tropical systems, tornado threats will begin to increase for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and even the western half of the Florida Peninsula once the eastern half of Ida begins to push more inland later today.

Hurricane Ida is an extremely strong storm but is not very large, so while East Texas may get some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms from the outer rain bands of Ida, we will NOT see any form of significant impact from this hurricane.

Pictured is Hurricane Ida's projected path through the United States. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV Staff)

Source: KLTV Staff (KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.