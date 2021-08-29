High numbers of students, staff with COVID-19 prompts Garrison ISD to close until Sept. 7

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Yet another East Texas school district has chosen to cancel classes until Sept. 7. Garrison ISD announced the closure in a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page.

“Due to the high number of staff members and students experiencing battles with COVID-19, we feel as though all campuses should be closed until Tuesday, September 7, 2021,” Garrison ISD Superintendent Reid Spivey wrote in the letter. “This decision does not come easy, but after many discussions, we felt at this time it is in the best interest of the overall safety of the school to close. The health and safety of our students are of utmost importance.”

The Facebook post stated that all extracurricular activities, practices, and games will be canceled during the closure. It added that sponsors, directors, and coaches may resume practice at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6 to prepare for their weekly competitions and practices.

“We understand that a closure presents many inconveniences for families, but at this time, we believe it is our best option to ensure the safety of our staff and students,” Spivey said. “There will be no remote instruction during this time of closure.”

According to the Facebook post, Garrison ISD staff members will deep clean the district’s buildings and complete installations for providing clean air cycles in classrooms through new thermostats.

“Garrison ISD’s priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff,” the letter stated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and staff members experiencing COVID-19.”

Spivey finished the letter by saying that Garrison ISD’s leadership will make every effort to keep parents and guardians informed with the “ever-changing information surrounding COVID-19.”

“Please understand that so single action or set of actions will completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19 transmission, but with the implementation of several coordinated interventions, we hope to greatly reduce it.”

