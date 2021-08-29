East Texas Now Business Break
Family, friends gather to remember Luke Siegel

Family and friends gathered inside the United Supermarkets Arena to remember Luke Siegel on...
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family and friends gathered inside the United Supermarkets Arena to remember Luke Siegel on Saturday morning.

Luke’s years-long battle with a brain injury following a golf cart accident was an inspiration to people around the world.

Luke passed away last week from COVID pneumonia at the age of 15.

RELATED LINK: Obituary and full memorial service for Luke Siegel

One of Luke’s favorite players, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, joined the memorial virtually with a special message.

Brees shared his memory of meeting Luke for the first time, calling him a good luck charm.

Luke’s father Tim started the nonprofit Team Luke Hope for Minds in 2018, to support children with brain injuries and their families. Just this year, the organization has raised $250,000 for families in 30 states.

“My wife and two boys, and the entire Fort Smith, Arkansas community where we live have become better due to Luke’s inspiration,” Siegel family friend Bobby Banks said.

