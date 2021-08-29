East Texas Now Business Break
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A man allegedly knocked on several doors and asked to be let in to look for possible gas leaks early Sunday morning, according to the Brownsboro Police Department.

According to a post on the Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty received a call early Sunday morning about the suspicious person.

The man was wearing pajamas and no shoes, the Facebook post stated. The individual was also driving a Yellow Monte Carlo with temporary tags.

The BPD officer on duty spoke to the man, who said he lives in Chandler.

The police officer on duty received a call this morning, early, regarding a man knocking on doors in Brownsboro asking...

Posted by Brownsboro Police Department on Sunday, August 29, 2021

“As of this post, he has been allowed to leave the area,” the Facebook post stated. “Be aware. Do not let him in your home.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

