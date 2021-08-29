Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A man allegedly knocked on several doors and asked to be let in to look for possible gas leaks early Sunday morning, according to the Brownsboro Police Department.

According to a post on the Brownsboro Police Department Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty received a call early Sunday morning about the suspicious person.

The man was wearing pajamas and no shoes, the Facebook post stated. The individual was also driving a Yellow Monte Carlo with temporary tags.

The BPD officer on duty spoke to the man, who said he lives in Chandler.

“As of this post, he has been allowed to leave the area,” the Facebook post stated. “Be aware. Do not let him in your home.”

