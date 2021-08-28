East Texas Now Business Break
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tanker truck crashes into pickup truck at Hwy 271 at ENE Loop 323

An oil tanker appears to have struck a pickup truck.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire are at the scene of a major traffic crash Friday night.

Our reporter at the scene says that a Love’s tanker truck appears to have t-boned a pickup truck on its driver’s side.

One lane of traffic is closed, but drivers can get by in the adjacent lanes if they cannot avoid the area.

No word at this time on injuries.

