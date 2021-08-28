East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today, with a few scattered showers and thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80s and maybe low 90s in some spots. While we don’t notice Hurricane Ida impacting our weather here today, the increased cloud cover is thanks to moisture from Ida and that will help keep highs today a little cooler. That said, other than some stray showers and cloudy skies, Ida’s impacts on East Texas will be minimal.

Overnight we’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies and cool down into the mid 70s. Temperatures tomorrow a bit warmer than today, highs in the low 90s, partly cloudy skies, and lower rain chances. We’ll keep highs Sunday through next Friday in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances between 20% and 30% through the same period. Strong wind/gusty conditions expected today through Monday/Tuesday as Ida moves through the region. As of 7AM CT, Ida remains a Category 1 Hurricane, expected to eventually be a major Category 4 Hurricane. By Wednesday, things return to “normal” as far as tropical impacts on our weather for now.

