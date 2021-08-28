East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! This afternoon was warm and humid with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s to near 90 degrees. East Texas saw some decent coverage of showers and thundershowers throughout the second half of the day, and a few more scattered showers will be possible overnight and early tomorrow morning. Our Sunday will start off with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. We will likely see a bit more sunshine throughout the day tomorrow, which will allow temperatures to return to the lower 90s during the heat of the day. More scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible throughout our Sunday, but it will not be a washout so don’t feel like you need to cancel your outdoor plans, just have someone indoors to get to just in case the lightning gets too close to you. Tomorrow and Monday’s rain chances are mainly being fueled by Hurricane Ida, which looks to make landfall along the southeastern coast of Louisiana Sunday evening as a major Category 4 hurricane. Life threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and very strong winds are likely to bring some significant damage to our eastern neighbors in Louisiana and Mississippi, but overall impacts to East Texas will be quite low as we will likely only get the aforementioned scattered showers and t’showers. Ida is set to turn more to the northeast, away from us, by Monday afternoon which means our rain chances are set to drop down quickly by Tuesday. After Monday, most of us are set to remain dry throughout the bulk of the upcoming work week as higher pressure begins to build in just to the north of us. With drier conditions and more sunshine, temperatures are going to quickly warm back to the hot and humid middle 90s through at least Saturday of next week.

