Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for a few more showers/thundershowers across East Texas tomorrow afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance passes overhead. Only a few are possible on Sunday through Friday of next week, again mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. With regards to Hurricane Ida, the impacts on East Texas will be minimal. A few wind gusts near 25 mph are possible on Sunday and Monday and a few showers and/or thundershowers as well...as long as the path stays close to where it is. If there is a westward move, we will have slightly greater impacts...but that is not expected at this time. Landfall of Hurricane Ida is expected over the SE sections of Louisiana, between Morgan City and Houma, LA. The strength is now expected to be a Major Hurricane with winds near 140 mph or a bit more. This would make Hurricane Ida a Category 4 Hurricane as it moves inland. If you recall, Katrina was only a Category 3 Hurricane at landfall, so Ida will be a bit stronger. Once it moves inland, Ida will weaken quickly. Rainfall totals over the SE sections of Louisiana are anticipated to be in the 10-20″ range if not more in a few areas. Back to East Texas...Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below normal through Monday before we start warming back up. Sunday through Thursday of next week, there will be a chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers to occur and high temperatures should rise into the middle 90s once again.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.