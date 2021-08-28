East Texas Now Business Break
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game

A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday night. (Source: Woodville High School Facebook page)(Woodville High School Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWTON, Texas (KTRE) - A medical helicopter airlifted a Woodville High School football player from the field during the Eagles’ game against the Newton Eagles Friday night after he suffered a concussion and swelling to one eye.

“One of our own was flown off the field in the game against Newton last night,” a post on the Woodville High School Facebook page stated. “WHS wanted to share an update from his mother regarding his current condition.”

Posted by Woodville High School on Saturday, August 28, 2021

The post included an update from Angela Paire, the player’s mother.

“Thank God Kevon didn’t have bleeding on the brain,” Paire said in the update. “No bone fractures in the eye.”

Paire said that her son suffered a concussion and swelling in his eye. She added that Kevon is still bleeding at the back of his eye, and it will require surgery next week.”

The player’s mother said he is still in a lot of pain, but the medication he is on has helped him get some sleep.

“Praying that his eye will heal on its own, and he doesn’t need the surgery,” Paire wrote in her update. “I really appreciate all the prayers!! God is good all the time!”

Several people commented under the post that they were sending up prayers for Kevon from Newton.

“You got this, Kevon. #EagleStrong,” the Woodville High School Facebook post stated.

