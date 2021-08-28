Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Ida bears down on the Gulf Coast, many who live along the Louisiana coast will be showing up to East Texas to “ride out” the storm as they have done many times in the past.

Longview hotels are already seeing lots of folks coming in to stay the weekend, and a parking lot filled with Louisiana license plates tells the story.

Most are from the low-lying areas of the Louisiana coast and have been through this many times before, packing enough items for an extended stay.

One group in Longview is from Grand Isle in Jefferson Parrish.

In fact, the whole family, three generations, packed up and came to Longview.

Clothes, food, and supplies. They took everything they could think of to survive a lengthy stay if they have to.

For many, it’s a familiar scenario. They leave their homes and belongings behind and don’t know what will be left when they come back.

The visitors we talked with today expect they’ll be staying for three to five days but say they also expect to be without power when they do return home.

