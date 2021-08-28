Groveton ISD to close until Sept. 7 due to rising number of students, staff with COVID-19

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the number of students and staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, Groveton ISD’s leadership has decided to close all GISD campuses until Sept. 7, according to a notice that was sent out to parents.

“Based upon the number of students and staff who are currently ill, showing symptoms, and testing positive for COVID-19, all campuses will be closed until September 7, 2021,” the notice stated. “During our first full week of instruction, GISD had only twelve students and two employees who tested positive for COVID-19. After our second week of instruction, the number of students and staff have increased by more than four times that amount.”

The notice stressed that the health and safety of GISD students and staff are of utmost importance, and the district’s leaders are taking the situation very seriously.

“I realize this will be an inconvenience for many people, but the data and total numbers of positive cases indicate we must take action,” Groveton ISD Superintendent Jim Dillard said in the letter. “This ten-day period will allow infected individuals the proper time to self-quarantine and recover while allowing our cleaning staff to deep clean our facilities.”

The notice also stated that no remote instruction will be provided during the closure because GISD officials are waiting on further guidance for “viable remote learning options. In addition, all extracurricular activities, games, and practices will be canceled until 2:30 p.m. on September 6.

“At that time, sponsors, directors, and coaches may resume practices for their weekly competitions and performances,” the notice stated.

Dillard said in the letter that, at this time, the Groveton ISD school calendar will not need to be changed. He added that could change if circumstances require the school district to close all its campuses again.

“Please understand that the decision was not taken lightly but was made out of necessity to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, specifically within our school district and community,” Dillard said in the letter.

He encouraged GISD parents to stay informed by checking the district’s Facebook and web pages.

“During this temporary closure, we encourage parents and guardians to monitor your child’s health and contact our offices at (936) 642-1473 if you have any questions, as some staff members will be on hand to answer your call.”

