East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
Donovan Williams
Missing Tyler man found safe, police confirm
TxDOT previously installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit to 60 mph near...
Traffic at risky East Texas intersection has attention of TxDOT, lawmakers

Latest News

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Ida strengthens into a hurricane
Easton church which was facing foreclosure paid off thanks to fundraiser
Easton church which was facing foreclosure paid off thanks to fundraiser
Easton church which was facing foreclosure paid off thanks to fundraiser
WEBXTRA: Easton church which was facing foreclosure paid off thanks to fundraiser
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates