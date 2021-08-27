Whitewright woman dies in head-on crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - A 43-year-old woman died Thursday night in Wood County after her vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck a 2020 Jeep Renegade.

According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety at 9:28 p.m. Thursday, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-11, approximately two miles east of the city of Winnsboro in Wood County.

The preliminary report indicated that the driver of a 1999 Dodge 1500 was traveling east on State Highway 11 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center stripe and struck a 2020 Jeep Renegade that was traveling west on the same roadway.

Sandi Schiler, 43, of Whitewright was identified as the driver of the Dodge, Schiler was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Weems and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Catherine Anderson, 32, of Winnsboro was identified as the driver of the Jeep. Anderson was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler and is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation, stated the report.

