WebXtra: Volunteers leading cleanup of Longview’s Stamper Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara about a volunteer driven cleanup of the Stamper Park neighborhood going on this weekend. It’s headed up by councilwoman Nona Snoddy. The city will be also offering pet vaccinations and microchipping, bulky item pick up, COVID-19 vaccinations, smoke detectors and more.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.