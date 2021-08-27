East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations hits new high for 3rd-straight day

Trauma Service Area A (Piney Woods RAC)
Trauma Service Area A (Piney Woods RAC)(Courtesy photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview area set a new high for the third day in a row.

Thursday’s report shows 728 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area G, topping the previous high on Wednesday of 711. Before this week, the previous high was 684 on Jan. 6.

There are now eight ICU beds open, down from nine the day before.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Donovan Williams
Missing Tyler man found safe, police confirm
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
TxDOT previously installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit to 60 mph near...
Traffic at risky East Texas intersection has attention of TxDOT, lawmakers

Latest News

Travel expert says plan ahead for lower fares
City of Longview Spokesperson Shawn Hara talks about this weekend's volunteer-driven park...
WebXtra: Volunteers leading cleanup of Longview’s Stamper Park
Cassandra Walker
Jarvis Christian College student selected as 2021 HBCU scholar
Jarvis student honored
Jarvis student honored
City of Longview Spokesperson Shawn Hara talks about this weekend's volunteer-driven park...
WebXtra: Stamper cleanup