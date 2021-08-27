Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations hits new high for 3rd-straight day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview area set a new high for the third day in a row.

Thursday’s report shows 728 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area G, topping the previous high on Wednesday of 711. Before this week, the previous high was 684 on Jan. 6.

There are now eight ICU beds open, down from nine the day before.

