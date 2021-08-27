Tyler Transit plans to offer discount for veterans

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - Starting in September, Tyler Transit will offer veterans discounted rides on fixed routes when presenting the Tyler R.O.S.E (Recognizing Our Service Members Everyday) Discount Card.

Veterans must show a driver the R.O.S.E. Card to receive the lower fare. All trips will be half the original cost except for the All Day Pass, which will remain $2 for everyone.

The Tyler R.O.S.E. Discount Card is a partnership between the Tyler Chamber of Commerce and CampV. Tyler area veterans are invited to join the program by enrolling in person at the Tyler Chamber of Commerce. To learn more, visit the Chamber’s website.