Tyler police: Woman dragged by car during shoe theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Tyler residents are accused of dragging a woman with a car after stealing some shoes.

According to the the arrest affidavit, on July 26, Angel Jesus Bautista attempted to make a transaction with a woman for four pairs of Air Jordan shoes. However, upon evidence that Bautista, 17, of Tyler, lacked the money to pay for the shoes, the woman again demanded full payment. When it was clear he would not pay for the shoes, Tyler Police Detective R. Main said Bautista then jumped into the front passenger’s seat of the car as the driver shifted into gear and began to drive off. However, the affidavit says that the woman’s arm became stuck inside the vehicle and she was unable to release herself from the vehicle for “several blocks.” As a result of being dragged, the affidavit says the woman sustained injuries to her toes, as well as her left foot, side and abdomen.

Bautista and the driver, identified as Kamryn Wages, 18, of Tyler, were interviewed four days after the incident, leading to the issuing of an arrest warrant. Bautista was arrested on Monday, August 16 and Wages two days later on August 18. Both were charged with aggravated robbery.

