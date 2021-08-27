Travel expert says plan ahead for lower fares

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Travel expert and founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, Scott Keyes, joined East Texas Now with advice on how to save on booking your fall or winter vacation.

He said maybe twenty years ago cheaper fares were available last minute, but now the lower prices are found by booking in advance.

Keyes said if you’re interested in overseas travel, the best fares can be found for flights during Thanksgiving.

According to Keyes, the travel industry is currently rebounding after the pandemic had shut things down.

