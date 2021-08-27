East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

TikTok bans milk crate challenge

TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the...
TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the challenge was “publicizing a dangerous activity.”(Source: TikTok, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This summer’s viral craze, the milk crate challenge, no longer has a home on the social media app that gave it life.

TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the challenge was “publicizing a dangerous activity.”

The challenge – like many social media dares – began as a simple premise.

Participants would stack milk crates in a pyramid and try to climb them like stairs. The crates often tumble and many people are getting hurt.

A Virginia orthopedic surgeon has warned against the stunt, noting it comes at a time when emergency rooms and medical personnel are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration discouraged people from participating in the challenge.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
Donovan Williams
Missing Tyler man found safe, police confirm
TxDOT previously installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit to 60 mph near...
Traffic at risky East Texas intersection has attention of TxDOT, lawmakers

Latest News

A Wisconsin woman was in awe when she spotted a cow riding through a McDonald's drive-thru.
WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line
Ida strengthens into Category 1 hurricane
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
A Wisconsin woman was in awe when she spotted a cow riding through a McDonald's drive-thru.
WATCH: Cow rides through McDonald's drive-thru
TSA H
Lufkin/Nacogdoches area hospitalizations total breaks pandemic record