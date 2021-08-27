East Texas Now Business Break
Texas Supreme Court blocks San Antonio schools’ mask mandate

Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather...
Roxana Weeks, 8, and sister Farah, 4, stand with their family as students and parents gather outside the Governor's Mansion to urge Gov. Greg Abbott to drop his opposition to public school mask mandates, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has blocked mask mandates ordered by two of the nation’s largest counties that defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as COVID-19 cases surge.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a mask mandate issued by San Antonio and Bexar County for their public schools.

The ruling Thursday was a blow to the efforts by some cities, counties and school districts to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such measures. A lawsuit by San Antonio and Bexar County is one of at least nine that have been filed against Abbott over his ban on mask mandates.

The court granted a request by the Texas Attorney General’s Office to put on hold an order allowing the mask mandate in Bexar County and San Antonio to continue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

