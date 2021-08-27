East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas doctor warns social media users about milk crate challenge

Woman injured in milk crate challenge
Woman injured in milk crate challenge(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It has become the latest viral challenge, sparking plenty of social media jokes and memes and doctors are telling people to skip it all together.

People stack up milk crates and then try to walk on them.

Lakhristy King recorded video of a woman recently doing the challenge outside a gas station in Dallas.

She fell and hit the ground hard.

King didn’t know the woman but stayed with her until paramedics arrived; fortunately, the woman survived.

Dallas pediatrician, Dr. Marcial Oquendo says many of these viral challenges end with a trip to the hospital.

Dr. Oquendo says, “At this point the hospitals are not the place we want people to go especially for something that we can definitely avoid and prevent. We don’t have a lot of hospital beds available for kids and adults for things that we can prevent like this. We want to keep the beds available for the pandemic that we’re trying to deal with.”

He’s also asking parents to be aware of the “Milk crate challenge” and explain to their kids why they shouldn’t try it.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

Texas A&M Dorm Burn
Texas A&M students receive a lesson on fire safety at 10th annual Dorm Burn
This weekend current and past girls gathered for brunch at Lago del Pino to talk, inspire, and...
East Texas organization celebrating nine years of encouraging girls, women
Ty’Rell Williams and his family getting fresh air outside their hotel in Tyler while they wait...
Louisiana evacuees wait out Hurricane Ida in Tyler
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Arianna Cooper of Crockett to be featured on billboard in Times Square
Crockett child to be featured in NYC’s Time Square to promote Down Syndrome awareness