Rep. Ronny Jackson speaks on Afghanistan attack

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson stood in front of the Nocona community during a town hall meeting Thursday night.

Individuals from that community were able to voice concerns and speak about changes they would like to see happen.

Jackson was here to listen to those concerns and propose solutions, especially following the aftermath of an explosion that happened on Thursday afternoon at an Afghanistan airport.

“It was a suicide bomber that walked up to the gate and made it through the Taliban checkpoint. He got as close as he could get to the marines. That’s when he detonated himself then another IED went off at a hotel nearby. Then a firefight broke out with ISIS starting to shoot at American troops,” said Jackson.

The terrorist attack has left at least 90 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops dead.

“This is a colossal disaster that’s going to haunt us for decades to come. We also left about $87 billion in weapons over there. We left them 14 Blackhawk helicopters and 21 million rounds of 7.6 ammunition, “said Jackson.

The decision to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan was one Jackson believes was poorly executed by President Joe Biden.

“He’s completely failed to do this job and I think he’s got cognitive issues. I’m on the Armed Services Committee and we have been getting briefs for months now about the withdrawal from Afghanistan. I have said repeatedly one of the things that we need to do is keep the base at Bagram until all this is done,” said Jackson.

For those in attendance during the town hall meeting, an attack in a country thousands of miles away still hit closer to home more than some may think.

“My son, who also served three tours, was a navy medic, so when we heard today that the 12th death was a navy medic, our hearts really sunk. I think that’s part of the purpose for his visit and our coming to see him. We believe our voices really make it to Washington D.C. with him as the messenger,” said Melody Gillespie, District 13 resident.

“That’s my primary job. I can’t represent our constituents in the 13th district if I don’t communicate with them on a regular basis and fully understand what all their issues are,” said Jackson

Jackson was suppose to continue his tour through District 13 but because of what has happened in Afghanistan, he has returned to Washington DC. to sit in on a classified meeting with Washington leaders to see what will happen next for that situation.

