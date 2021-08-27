East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rains County announces passing of County Judge Wayne Wolfe

Rusk County Judge Wayne Wolfe.
Rusk County Judge Wayne Wolfe.(Rusk County)
By Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - Longtime Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe died Thursday morning, the county confirmed.

Wolfe served the community for more than a decade after being elected in 2011. His current term in office was set to expire at the end of 2022. He was also pastor at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Wolfe’s passing was recognized at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, where he delivered an invocation in 2011.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan shared the news at the close of the day’s business.

“Mister (Cole) Hefner moves the house adjourns until 11 a.m. Friday in memory of Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe of Emory.”

District 5 State Representative Cole Helfner (R- Mount Pleasant), who represents, submitted the tribute for announcement.

On Facebook, Hefner called Wolfe a great man.

“He was a family man, a longtime public servant, and pastor, and a great friend. He was someone I looked up to and I will miss him. Please be in prayer for his family.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

It was not immediately announced who would fill Wolfe’s role in the interim.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
Donovan Williams
Missing Tyler man found safe, police confirm
Hospitality Health ER in Tyler
Freestanding ERs holding COVID patients for days due to lack of hospital beds

Latest News

Carthage beats Crosby 27-24
Late win by Carthage caps off first night of high school football season in East Texas
TxDOT previously installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit to 60 mph near...
Traffic at risky East Texas intersection has attention of TxDOT, lawmakers
Donovan Williams
Missing Tyler man found safe, police confirm
Number of SFA students studying abroad has decreased
SFA Study abroad programs can change any day as travel regulations adjust globally