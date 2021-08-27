Rains County announces passing of County Judge Wayne Wolfe

EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - Longtime Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe died Thursday morning, the county confirmed.

Wolfe served the community for more than a decade after being elected in 2011. His current term in office was set to expire at the end of 2022. He was also pastor at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Wolfe’s passing was recognized at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives, where he delivered an invocation in 2011.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan shared the news at the close of the day’s business.

“Mister (Cole) Hefner moves the house adjourns until 11 a.m. Friday in memory of Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe of Emory.”

District 5 State Representative Cole Helfner (R- Mount Pleasant), who represents, submitted the tribute for announcement.

On Facebook, Hefner called Wolfe a great man.

“He was a family man, a longtime public servant, and pastor, and a great friend. He was someone I looked up to and I will miss him. Please be in prayer for his family.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

It was not immediately announced who would fill Wolfe’s role in the interim.

