Police working to find missing Tyler man with mental illness
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a missing man Thursday night.
Donavan Williams is 33 years old. He is 5′10 and weights about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, light blue sweatshirt, and tan pants with pockets. He also has a noticeable limp.
Williams suffers from mental illness. He was last seen today at 4:30 p.m. when he walked away from an address in the 1900 block is Sybil Lane.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.