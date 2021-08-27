Police working to find missing Tyler man with mental illness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a missing man Thursday night.

Donavan Williams is 33 years old. He is 5′10 and weights about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, light blue sweatshirt, and tan pants with pockets. He also has a noticeable limp.

Williams suffers from mental illness. He was last seen today at 4:30 p.m. when he walked away from an address in the 1900 block is Sybil Lane.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.