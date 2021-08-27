East Texas Now Business Break
Police working to find missing Tyler man with mental illness

Donovan Williams was last seen today at 4:30 p.m. when he walked away from an address in the 1900 block is Sybil Lane.(Tyler police)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for a missing man Thursday night.

Donavan Williams is 33 years old. He is 5′10 and weights about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black do-rag, light blue sweatshirt, and tan pants with pockets. He also has a noticeable limp.

Williams suffers from mental illness. He was last seen today at 4:30 p.m. when he walked away from an address in the 1900 block is Sybil Lane.

