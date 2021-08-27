Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where you Live... Continued very warm to hot through the weekend. Highs nearing 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before slowly warming into mid-week next. Rain chances appear to remain slight (30%) during the 3 PM to 8 PM hours through Sunday. Continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Ida over the Western Caribbean Sea. Ida will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico late Friday night as a tropical storm then increase to Hurricane Strength shortly thereafter. From what we know from the National Hurricane Center, Ida will move inland along the SE Louisiana Coast very near to Category 3 Hurricane with winds more than 111 mph mid afternoon on Sunday. We will continue to monitor this closely for you and send updates on this system every few hours, or when updates are available. The impacts on East Texas are expected to be minimal. We should see a wind shift toward the NE on Monday and more NW on Tuesday with a few gusts near 25 mph, but that should be about it. If the path of this system moves farther west, the impacts will be greater...if farther east, the impacts will be extremely small, if any. Please stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.