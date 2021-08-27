East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area hospitalizations total breaks pandemic record

TSA H
TSA H(DSHS)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, the Trauma Service Area that includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties saw its hospitalization total eclipse the TSA’s previous pandemic record, which was set on Jan 5, 2021.

A total of 170 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, August. 26, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total broke the record of 168, which was set on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
Donovan Williams
Missing Tyler man found safe, police confirm
TxDOT previously installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit to 60 mph near...
Traffic at risky East Texas intersection has attention of TxDOT, lawmakers

Latest News

A map showing community spread levels of COVID-19 in the counties covered by NET Health.
NET Health: ‘Large-scale, uncontrolled’ spread of COVID-19 happening across East Texas
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
Whitehouse High School CNA program.
Whitehouse High School CNA programs gives hands-on medical training
Nacogdoches Antibody Infusion Center
State, with local support launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Nacogdoches