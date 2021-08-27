Lufkin/Nacogdoches area hospitalizations total breaks pandemic record

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, the Trauma Service Area that includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties saw its hospitalization total eclipse the TSA’s previous pandemic record, which was set on Jan 5, 2021.

A total of 170 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, August. 26, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total broke the record of 168, which was set on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.