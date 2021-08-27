Late win by Carthage caps off first night of high school football season in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A big rivalry game, weather delays and a have to see it to believe it comeback were all part of the first night of the High School football season in East Texas.

Starting in a 5A-4A showdown, back-to-back 4A State Champion Carthage kept the state’s longest winning streak alive with a 27-24 victory over 5A State finalist Crosby. The game was delayed for about an hour due to storms.

Carthage had to overcome depth issues, with a handful of starters out due to COVID-19, and five first half turnovers. The Cougars were up 17-0 before the Bulldogs got on the board with a 55 yard touchdown pass from Connor Cuff to Montrell Hatton.

Carthage would score 20 unanswered before Crosby would take the lead back with under two minutes to go on a Quincy Jones touchdown run. On the kickoff that followed, Noah Paddie ran 98 yards for a touchdown which would hold for the win. Carthage pushes their winning streak to 31 games, the longest active streak in the state.

“We knew we were not going to be perfect,” head coach Scott Surratt said. “We knew we would make some mistakes. We had a few people missing but there is no excuses. No excuses in our program. It is next man up. We just had to keep playing hard and that is what we did.”

It was an emotional week for the team, between COVID cases on the team and the death of longtime supporter Shane Capps.

“When you lose a member of our family like that it is tough,” Surratt said. “He made about every game. God bless him. We lost one of the best Bulldogs ever. This was for Shane.”

In other East Texas action, Gilmer, No2. in 4A DII, had their way with the Gladewater Bears. The Buckeyes won 42-14 over their rival. That makes 17 straight wins over the Bears for the Buckeyes.

In 3A, West Rusk beat East Chambers 38-14 in Jasper. Like the Carthage game, this one was also delayed due to storms.

In a 2A game between two state-ranked teams Beckville came back in the second half for a 50-39 statement win over Joaquin. Hawkins lost to Maud 40-19.

At the 6-man level the Tyler HEAT JV squad beat Apple Springs 60-20.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.