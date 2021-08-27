Jarvis Christian College student selected as 2021 HBCU scholar

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A Jarvis Christian College student has been selected by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities as a 2021 HBCU scholar. The program recognizes undergraduate, graduate, and professional students for their accomplishments in academics, leadership and civic engagement.

Cassandra Marie Walker, 21, of Leland, Mississippi is a senior education major at the school. According to a press release, she has a 3.8 grade point average and is a member of the Jarvis Christian College Women’s Track and Field team. She is a member of the Circle K International Club, a premier and global collegiate community service, leadership development and friendship organization, organized and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club. She also is an active volunteer with her college’s food pantry to alleviate food insecurity for others.

Walker said the honor was a big surprise for her.

“I was actually very surprised. It happened before we went home for the summer so during that time I had so much going on, it was finals and so I was writing papers for finals and a paper for this and so my mind wasn’t really focused on it, it was focused on my classes, so over the summer when I got that email it was like congratulations you are a White House initiative scholar I was like what, because I forgot totally about it,” she said.

Walker said the honor makes her proud and shows that she puts a lot of effort into everything that she does.

“It shows my skill of academics because I do have a 3.8, I’ve been carrying that 3.8 since my Freshman year, which has been a lot of weight on my shoulders It shows that I do help out into my community on this campus,” she said.

Jessica Marshall, Faculty Instructor for the Department of Education at Jarvis Christian College, says Walker is a model student.

“Ms. Walker is simply a phenomenal student. She has excelled in all her course work. She is very much so a serious student leader on campus and she really is the epitome of a great student,” Marshall said.

As a 2021 White House HBCU Scholar, Walker will have opportunities to participate in national and regional events and monthly classes with professionals from a wide range of disciplines. Over the course of an academic school year, HBCU Scholars will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative and their respective institutions.

