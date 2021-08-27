January trial announced for Neches ISD administrator facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date is set for Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal, Kimberly Ann Snider, for charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation.

Snider’s criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected “to detention that the defendant knew was unlawful ... acting under color of her employment as a public servant, namely Neches Elementary Principal.”

Friday, Judge Deborah Evans discussed a Dec. 16 trial announcement for a Jan. 10 trial for Snider who was arrested on the charges in February.

KLTV reached out to the district for the status of Snider’s employment but received no comment.

Previous: Neches ISD administrator makes court appearance related to official oppression, evidence tampering charges

Criminally charged elementary principal remains employed by Neches ISD

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.