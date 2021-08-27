East Texas Now Business Break
Gilmer Buckeyes score 28 unanswered points in 42-14 victory over Gladewater Bears

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer Buckeyes and Gladewater Bears are rivals, and they opened the season against one another. Gilmer won, 42-14.

The Buckeyes and Bears are ranked in the Red Zone Top 10. Ashton Haynes led the way for Gilmer scoring three touchdowns, Gladewater would rally from 14-0 down while the Buckeyes shifted into high gear and scored 28 unanswered points winning 42-14.

Coach Alan Metzel said his squad learned a lot from last year’s drubbing to Carthage in the state championship game. It looks like what they learned was put to good use.  What the team said they learned is how to finish strong.  In Game one, mission accomplished.

