East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Extended unemployment benefits for jobless Texans will end in September, state agency says

The Texas Workforce Commission announced that the U.S. Department of Labor notified the commission that the state’s unemployment rate fell below the threshold needed to continue the benefits.
The last of the extended assistance will be given through the week ending Sept. 11, the Texas...
The last of the extended assistance will be given through the week ending Sept. 11, the Texas Workforce Commission announced Thursday.(Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune)
By Brian Lopez
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Texas will soon stop paying extended benefits because of a decline in the state’s unemployment rate, the Texas Workforce Commission announced Thursday.

The state has historically given unemployed Texans 26 weeks of assistance, but job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic triggered extended benefits, which provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits during periods of high state or national unemployment.

The last of the extended assistance will be given through the week ending Sept. 11, according to the Workforce Commission. Over the course of the pandemic, Texans could be eligible for up to 52 weeks of unemployment assistance because of federal coronavirus relief and the extended benefits.

Federal unemployment benefits were available through September, but Gov. Greg Abbott pulled Texas out of the program earlier and ended that relief this summer.

The Workforce Commission did not immediately say how many Texans are on extended benefits. The commission has received more than 9.5 million claims since mid-March of last year.

Texas first received the additional weeks of assistance last summer, when unemployment surpassed the 6.5% threshold needed for these benefits to kick in. The current unemployment rate is at 6.2% and thus ending the need for the extension, the Workforce Commission said in another news release.

The U.S. Department of Labor notified the commission that the state’s unemployment rate fell below the threshold needed to continue the benefits. The federal government funds 50% of extended benefits payments.

The state’s extended benefits provision dates to 1971 and kicks in during times of high unemployment. In April 2020, the state’s unemployment rate was 12.8%, topping the previous high of 9.2% in 1986.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

Texas A&M Dorm Burn
Texas A&M students receive a lesson on fire safety at 10th annual Dorm Burn
This weekend current and past girls gathered for brunch at Lago del Pino to talk, inspire, and...
East Texas organization celebrating nine years of encouraging girls, women
Ty’Rell Williams and his family getting fresh air outside their hotel in Tyler while they wait...
Louisiana evacuees wait out Hurricane Ida in Tyler
The VA is looking to give back more than $300 million to thousands of veterans in GI Bill...
VA looking to refund GI Bill money from VEAP program
Arianna Cooper of Crockett to be featured on billboard in Times Square
Crockett child to be featured in NYC’s Time Square to promote Down Syndrome awareness