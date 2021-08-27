Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible this afternoon/evening, so the High School Football Games should off without a hitch. We are looking for a few more showers/thundershowers across East Texas tomorrow afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance passes overhead. With regards to Hurricane Ida, the impacts on East Texas will be minimal. A few wind gusts near 25 mph are possible on Sunday and Monday and a few showers and/or thundershowers as well...as long as the path stays close to where it is. If there is a westward move, we will have slightly greater impacts...but that is not expected at this time. Landfall of Hurricane Ida is expected over the SE sections of Louisiana, near Houma, LA. The strength is now expected to be a Major Hurricane with winds near 120 mph or a bit more. Once it moves inland, Ida will weaken quickly. Rainfall totals over the SE sections of Louisiana are anticipated to be in the 10-15″ range if not more in a few areas. Back to East Texas...Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below normal through Monday before we start warming back up. Sunday through Thursday of next week, there will be a chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers to occur and high temperatures should rise into the middle 90s once again.

