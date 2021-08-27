East Texas Now Business Break
Easton church which was facing foreclosure paid off thanks to fundraiser

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EASTON, Texas (KLTV) - George Jones had a problem. He’s pastor at the Easton Church of Christ which has been in foreclosure. Well, not anymore.

Thanks to some generous donations Jones has been handed the keys to the church. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with pastor Jones and Realtor Mark Coleman, who organized a fundraiser to pay the church off and return ownership to the congregation of Easton Church of Christ.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

