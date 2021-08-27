East Texas Now Business Break
COVID-19 claims life of Texas National Guardsman

Texas National Guard Sgt. Reggis Madzudzo died Tuesday.
Texas National Guard Sgt. Reggis Madzudzo died Tuesday.(Texas National Guard)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) – Texas National Guard Sgt. Reggis Madzudzo, 52, has died of symptoms related to COVID-19, the Texas Military Department announced Friday.

Madzudzo, of Boerne, died Tuesday at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

“The Texas Military Department sends our thoughts and prayers to Sgt. Madzudzo’s family,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general of Texas.

“We are devastated by this loss; anytime we lose a brother or sister in arms, it affects us all.”

Madzudzo, a medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company of the 1st Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment (First Texas Infantry), 36th Infantry Division, was assigned to the Task Force South COVID-19 mission at the time of his death.

He joined the Texas National Guard in November 2016.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

