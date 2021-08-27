East Texas Now Business Break
Computer chip shortages contribute to lack of car inventory in Nacogdoches

Both foreign and domestic car manufacturers are still not producing enough new cars to meet...
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re in the market to buy a car, you might need to manage your expectations. Inventory has been down ever since before the pandemic began, and despite ample time to adjust going into the fall, some manufacturers say they are still not ready to meet regular demand.

“Right now there are probably a few more base models than your higher ticket vehicles,” said Randy Futch, general sales manager at Mike Perry Motor Company. “But because of the shortage that’s been created by the chips, even the base models are not out there.”

Mike Perry Motor Company is one of the car dealerships in Nacogdoches that is facing this issue. Futch said the core of the supply shortage isn’t because of engine manufacturing or body work defects, it has to do with one of the smallest parts of the car: A computer chip that goes with every vehicle. Futch said it has negatively affected both foreign and domestic brands across the board.

“Everything now is run off of computer chips, so the powers that be - Ford, GM, Chrysler, Toyota - everybody said let’s save some money. So just the opposite happened a few months later.

Inventory was expected to improve for sales by the end of the summer and normalize for the fall. Now, Futch says that there will be a longer wait until the situation returns to normal.

“We initially thought right now it would be getting better and now we believe it’s going to be the end of the year, and some people believe it could even be into the spring.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

