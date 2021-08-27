Biblically themed art exhibit on display at Kilgore College

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An art exhibit with a biblical theme is now on display at the Kilgore College Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery.

“After Solomon” by artist Lorianne Hubbard is a exhibit of charcoal artwork based around the theme of the biblical King Solomon.

The pieces are in black and white, which gallery director Larry Kitchen says he believes makes an even bigger impact.

“Not only are the works very obviously rendered, but there is a deep meaning behind her work. The content in the work is biblically based around King Solomon. Lorianne is talking in her work about many of our goals which we might find if we are not very careful we might find that there’s a vain empty pursuit,” Kitchen said.

The After Solomon exhibit runs through September 22, Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

