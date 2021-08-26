Whataburger aims to beef up restaurant staff in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The pandemic let many businesses in the retail and service industry facing a shortage of workers in East Texas. Some companies are now offering incentives and holding job fairs to try and bring in staff.

“We are doing a lot of incentives if you get hired,” said Nicole Jones, marketing director for Whataburger. “What we are looking for in management and team members for all of our East Texas Whataburgers in Tyler.”

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, COVID-19 has changed the industry, but restaurants are adapting and thriving.

In some cases, businesses are using incentive to attract new employee, like sign-on bonuses or increased pay.

“We also have a referral program for anyone that is hired or refereeing someone they get an additional 200 dollars. Also, we are paying more on weekends differential pay,” said Jones. “We are looking for high motivated people with a great attitude to join our wonderful Whataburger family.”

The job fair ends at 7 p.m. today, but Jones said they will be holding live interviews for the next few days at their location in Gresham.

