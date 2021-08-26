East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Whitehouse High School CNA programs gives hands-on medical training

Whitehouse High School CNA program.
Whitehouse High School CNA program.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) is a program at Whitehouse High School that offers students a hands on-experience in the medical training field. Mrs. Krystal Garred, CNA instructor, said they have three days in the lab at the school and two days out in the field. Two students share their inspiration to enroll in this class and the medical field with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
75-year-old woman dies in Cherokee County jail

Latest News

State deploys additional 2500 medical staff, to assist with COVID-19 response
Whitehouse High School CNA program
WebXtra: CNA program Whitehouse
Clinton Moore, 61, of Nacogdoches, was taken into custody in Cherokee County on a charge of...
Nacogdoches man accused of dodging payments for harvested timber
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas