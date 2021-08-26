East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations hits new high for 2nd-straight day

Trauma Service Area G
Trauma Service Area G(Piney Woods RAC)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Tyler/Longview area set a new high for the second day in a row.

Wednesday’s report shows 711 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area G, topping the previous high on Tuesday of 702. Before this week, the previous high was 684 on Jan. 6.

There are now nine ICU beds open, down from four the day before.

