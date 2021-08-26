Traffic at East Texas intersection has attention of TxDOT, lawmakers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation has obtained funding to build a new left turn lane at the SH 64 East and Wolfe Lane intersection in Smith County.

It’s an intersection that residents say is known for being dangerous, with many accidents, fatal ones included. After visiting the intersection last fall, Representative Matt Schaefer pushed for TxDOT to take action to improve the safety of the intersection. TxDOT previously installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit to 60 MPH.

The Tyler District’s project was selected, and the estimated $1 million budget was approved.

Representative Schaefer said in a press release that the dangerous intersection has to be addressed in a more lasting manner than just flashing lights.

Residents who live on Wolfe Lane tell us they’ve needed an intersection light for many years. They say they see and hear accidents often and want more done to keep everyone safe. One couple says they take back roads to avoid the intersection.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.