TDEM launches COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Nacogdoches

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Nacogdoches.

The infusion center will begin accepting patients Friday and has been provided with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners include Nacogdoches County, City of Nacogdoches, and Nacogdoches Medical Center.

TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state over the past few weeks. COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. The State deployed similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas.

These state sponsored Infusion Centers are in addition to the antibody infusion treatment that is provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.

The treatment is free and available to all Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.

