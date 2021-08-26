East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Kilgore finalizes plans to demolish, rebuild Laird Memorial Hospital

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Kilgore will begin demolition, then reconstruction, of an aging hospital facility by 2022.

Laird Memorial Hospital, built in the 1950s, is in desperate need of modernization, and the City of Kilgore has finalized the makeover.

Built in 1952, Laird Memorial was the vision of Roy H. Laird, the benefactor who knew it was essential to the growth of Kilgore. But it’s now obsolete.

“One of the things we heard from a lot of people was nobody wanted to get health care in a historic building. The old facilities weren’t re-licensable for hospital uses. The facility loses between $300,000 and $500,000 a year,” says Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck.

The plan is to demolish unused and out-of-date buildings and construction-expansion of facilities used by Kilgore College and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.

Building out new space at the site for an eight-provider clinic for CHRISTUS.

It will leave intact the emergency room, as well as the Kilgore College Education addition.

“Kilgore College was one of our tenants. With this new project they are able to consolidate all their programs under one roof,” Selleck says.

The city came up with an estimated high-side cost of $23 million for the entire project.

“It brings healthcare back to Kilgore. It creates an educational environment to train future healthcare workers in a state-of-the-art facility,” Josh says.

And the best news of all:

“We’ve been able to assemble $23 million of funding. This project is completely self-sufficient. This project is not anticipated to have any impact on our taxpayers,” says Selleck.

Around 75,000 square feet of new space will be split between Kilgore College and CHRISTUS.

Demolition is expected to start in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
75-year-old woman dies in Cherokee County jail

Latest News

Nacogdoches Antibody Infusion Center
Nacogdoches Antibody Infusion Center
Whataburger Job Fair
Whataburger Job Fair
Laird Hospital Project
Laird Hospital Project
German News Crew In ETX
German News Crew In Hawkins
WISD Nursing Program
WISD Program For Future Nurses