Kilgore finalizes plans to demolish, rebuild Laird Memorial Hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Kilgore will begin demolition, then reconstruction, of an aging hospital facility by 2022.

Laird Memorial Hospital, built in the 1950s, is in desperate need of modernization, and the City of Kilgore has finalized the makeover.

Built in 1952, Laird Memorial was the vision of Roy H. Laird, the benefactor who knew it was essential to the growth of Kilgore. But it’s now obsolete.

“One of the things we heard from a lot of people was nobody wanted to get health care in a historic building. The old facilities weren’t re-licensable for hospital uses. The facility loses between $300,000 and $500,000 a year,” says Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck.

The plan is to demolish unused and out-of-date buildings and construction-expansion of facilities used by Kilgore College and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd.

Building out new space at the site for an eight-provider clinic for CHRISTUS.

It will leave intact the emergency room, as well as the Kilgore College Education addition.

“Kilgore College was one of our tenants. With this new project they are able to consolidate all their programs under one roof,” Selleck says.

The city came up with an estimated high-side cost of $23 million for the entire project.

“It brings healthcare back to Kilgore. It creates an educational environment to train future healthcare workers in a state-of-the-art facility,” Josh says.

And the best news of all:

“We’ve been able to assemble $23 million of funding. This project is completely self-sufficient. This project is not anticipated to have any impact on our taxpayers,” says Selleck.

Around 75,000 square feet of new space will be split between Kilgore College and CHRISTUS.

Demolition is expected to start in early 2022.

