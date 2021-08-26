East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hocutt confirms, Pac-12 not expanding

By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt confirmed that the Pac-12 will not be expanding in remarks made at the Texas Tech Athletics 2021 Kickoff Party Thursday night, ending speculation that one or more Big 12 teams might join that conference.

The Associated Press reports that with Pac-12 expansion off the board, and both the ACC and Big Ten stating publicly that they are content with their current membership, the eight remaining Big 12 schools appear to have limited options beyond sticking together.

“The decision by Texas and Oklahoma led to significant instability in college athletics and I don’t think instability is good for college athletics, particularly given all the other issues that are facing us right now,” Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff told The Associated Press. “I think you heard my colleagues in the ACC and Big Ten agree with that position that we need to bring a stability back to college athletics.”

Hocutt said keeping the Big 12 together is his highest priority, and that he’ll be part of a committee looking to replace Texas and Oklahoma.

“Right now our complete focus is to make the Big 12 conference as strong as it can possibly be,” Hocutt said. “I expect that Texas Tech will play a leadership role in that. We’re going to be a Power 5 conference, and we’re not going to stop talking about being relevant nationally, competing for national championships.”

Hocutt and TTU Head Football Coach Matt Wells both spoke at the event at the Sports Performance Center Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea just south of Jamaica with sustained...
Tropical depression forms in Caribbean with possible impact to East Texas
Donovan Williams
Missing Tyler man found safe, police confirm
Hospitality Health ER in Tyler
Freestanding ERs holding COVID patients for days due to lack of hospital beds

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Hocutt on the future of Texas Tech in the Big 12
Haynes King
Former Lobo Haynes King named starter for A&M opener
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
Tyler Shough dubbed Texas Tech’s starting Quarterback
Tyler Shough dubbed Texas Tech’s starting Quarterback