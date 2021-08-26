East Texas Now Business Break
Greta Van Susteren discusses reliance on deals with Taliban for U.S. exit

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC Chief Political Analyst, Greta Van Susteren joined East Texas Now discussing the attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

Susteren said the U.S. exit from Afghanistan is dependent on deals made with the Taliban to provide security around the airport but they cannot be trusted.

She said she expects the Taliban to protect ISIS as it protected Al Qaeda in the past.

Susteren says “it’s terrifying the level of horror that could happen after the U.S. pulls out”, and that she expects the Taliban to be “vicious” towards women and allies of the U.S.

