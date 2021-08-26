German news crew in East Texas for documentary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crew from the German Discovery Channel, called D-MAX, is in Hawkins to do another documentary on German-born Police Chief Manfred Gilow.

Shadowing the chief every day, the crew documents the cultural difference in police work.

The documentaries have become hugely popular in Germany, and the chief says the films have become instructional there, as well.

“This documentary is about police work and how we do things here, and how they do things in Germany,” says Chief Gilow.

“A lot of cops in Germany, they watch the show and they are interested in the work from Manfred,” says D-MAX Crew Director Uwe Stemler.

The crew will be in Hawkins filming until September 24.

