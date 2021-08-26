Deep East Texas sees increase ICU bed availability as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - While COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Deep East Texas, a significant number of ICU beds have opened up.

According to the Texas State Department of Health Services (DSHS), 166 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. That number is up six from the day before. As of Wednesday, 17 ICU beds were open in the area, 14 more than the day before.

Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year.

