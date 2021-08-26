East Texas Now Business Break
Central Texas man killed in grinding collision with 18-wheeler on I-35 identified

Salado firefighters were able to free the driver, but the victim died at the scene.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a pickup who died in a grinding rear-end collision with an 18-wheeler late Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35 in Salado was identified Thursday as Robert Daniel Taylor, 44, of Jarrell.

Taylor was southbound on the highway just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when for an unknown reason his 2012 Ford F-150 drifted onto the right shoulder and struck the rear of an 18-wheeler that was broken down and parked on the shoulder, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The pickup ended up partially wedged under the rear of the rig’s trailer and Taylor was pinned inside, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said in a press release.

Salado firefighters were able to free him, but Taylor died at the scene.

The accident scene was cleared just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

