East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Customer bolts from College Station store with cell phones

The owner of a cell phone shop in College Station is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who took off with two cell phones Wednesday afternoon.
The owner of a cell phone shop in College Station is asking for the public’s help identifying...
The owner of a cell phone shop in College Station is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who took off with two cell phones Wednesday afternoon.(Video submitted by Shaik Rahman)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a cell phone shop in College Station is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who took off with two cell phones Wednesday afternoon.

The theft happened at All Phone Toys & Repairs on Church Street in Northgate.

In the video, the suspect is seen speaking with the store’s owner and asks to see a couple of cell phones from the counter. When the owner turned his back, the person grabbed the devices and took off running. The phones taken were an iPhone XS Max and iPhone X.

Shaik Rahman tells KBTX that police were called and a report was filed.

If you know anything about this, please call the College Station Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1 PM Wednesday Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center.
First Alert: Potential tropical cyclone could impact East Texas, Gulf Coast next week
Crash on US 69
At least 1 killed in 18-wheelers wreck on US 69 in Smith County
Tyress Gipson
One year later: East Texas teen still missing, four suspects arrested
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
75-year-old woman dies in Cherokee County jail

Latest News

Josh Bennett with Smith County dispatch
First to respond: East Texas dispatchers share their pandemic experience
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-21 PART 3
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-21 PART 3
Panola County Judge Retires
Panola County Judge Retiring
Arp Teacher
Arp Teacher
Tyler City Budget
Tyler City Budget